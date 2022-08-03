Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.5%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.23 and last traded at $45.23. 591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.48.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.
