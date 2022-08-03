FidexToken (FEX) Trading 96.6% Higher Over Last Week

FidexToken (FEX) traded up 94.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One FidexToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FidexToken has a market cap of $499,704.28 and approximately $46.00 worth of FidexToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FidexToken has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FidexToken Profile

FidexToken (FEX) is a coin. FidexToken’s total supply is 32,948,335,553 coins and its circulating supply is 30,948,335,553 coins. FidexToken’s official Twitter account is @fidexexchange. The official message board for FidexToken is medium.com/@fidexexchange/fidex-exchange-crowdsale-b20f71858250. The official website for FidexToken is fidex.market.

Buying and Selling FidexToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FEX Token is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the FEX platform. It provides participants with benefits when using this token to access platform services. “

