FintruX Network Achieves Market Cap of $564,599.79 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 16% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $564,599.79 and approximately $322.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

