Firo Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Firo has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00012053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $31.91 million and $3.66 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,339.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.50 or 0.07088721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00158727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00253766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00677757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00593223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005558 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,342,806 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Firo

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

