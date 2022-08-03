First Commonwealth Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

