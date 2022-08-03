First Commonwealth Financial Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Commonwealth Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.