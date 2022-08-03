First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

First Community Bankshares has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 4,413 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $119,018.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,646.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.