First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,761,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $132,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. 5,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,243. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.