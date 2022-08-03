First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

