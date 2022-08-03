First Interstate Bank Buys Shares of 6,828 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.72. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

