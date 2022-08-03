First Interstate Bank Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after acquiring an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

