First Interstate Bank Has $3.09 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of C stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

