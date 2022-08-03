First Interstate Bank Has $4.49 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Interstate Bank grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Down 1.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $233.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

