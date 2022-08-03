First Interstate Bank Has $405,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,040,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $144.17 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

