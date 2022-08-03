First Interstate Bank Purchases Shares of 42,888 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. First Interstate Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

