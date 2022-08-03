First Interstate Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average is $105.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

