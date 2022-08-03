First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.76 and last traded at $67.07. Approximately 19,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 63,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.
