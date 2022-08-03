First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 862,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,745 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,682,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617,650 shares during the period.

