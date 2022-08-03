First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 862,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
CIBR opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
