First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

FTXL traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,084,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

