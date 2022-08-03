Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

FSBC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,150. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

