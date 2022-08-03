FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 2.8%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 21,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
FlexShopper Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 33,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,492 shares of company stock worth $122,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.