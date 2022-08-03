FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 2.8%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 21,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FlexShopper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 33,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 108,492 shares of company stock worth $122,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Articles

