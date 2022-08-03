Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 290,900 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

See Also

