Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of -0.76.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

