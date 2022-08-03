FlypMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $419,754.22 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. FlypMe has a total market cap of $419,754.22 and $1,865.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.