FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $1,541,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $7,908,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 70,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 46.3% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

