FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an underperform rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.54.

FMC Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,897. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.40.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

