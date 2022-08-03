FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.