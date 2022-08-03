Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 234,294 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Insider Activity

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

