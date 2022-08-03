FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.73 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. CL King lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.