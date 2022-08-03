Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 30.8% in July

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 163,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Fortive by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fortive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. 1,654,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

