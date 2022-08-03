ForTube (FOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.88 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004326 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00127313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

According to CryptoCompare, "ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world's popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally."

