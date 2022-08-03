FOX (FOX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.