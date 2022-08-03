FOX (FOX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%.
FOX Price Performance
FOX stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.96 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
