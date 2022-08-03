Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $763,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,457,037.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 354.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

