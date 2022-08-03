Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 98,239 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 98,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,620,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,817.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 88,884 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $407,977.56.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Monday, July 25th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.