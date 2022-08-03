Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Shares Gap Down to $30.02

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $28.92. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $55,574.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh purchased 19,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.27 per share, for a total transaction of $489,252.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,827,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,518,744.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock worth $284,281. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

