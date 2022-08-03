Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 17.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Freshworks Trading Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 128,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

