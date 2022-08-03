Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Robert W. Baird

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s current price.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

FRSH stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshworks by 57.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

