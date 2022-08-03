Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.07–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.50 million-$126.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.01 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $341,998.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

