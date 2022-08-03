Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fresnillo Price Performance

FRES opened at GBX 686.60 ($8.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 739.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 738.96. The firm has a market cap of £5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.64. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.22).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.44) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.40) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 969.29 ($11.88).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.