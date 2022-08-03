Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading Down 6.1%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 60,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,433,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 932,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

