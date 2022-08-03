FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Shares Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 28,485 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.