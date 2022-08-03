FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.7 %

FJUN opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $38.24.

