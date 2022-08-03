FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Sold by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November makes up about 1.4% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,041 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

