Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Short Interest Update

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,340,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 31,450,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YMM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

NYSE:YMM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,203. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of -1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $269,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $63,972,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $62,192,000.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.