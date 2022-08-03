FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Glanbia plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Glanbia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Glanbia’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Price Performance

GLAPY opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.58. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $53.37 and a 1-year high of $90.55.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.