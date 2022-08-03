FY2022 Earnings Forecast for AbbVie Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $14.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.99. SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

NYSE ABBV opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 62.4% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

