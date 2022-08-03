FY2022 EPS Estimates for International Paper Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

NYSE:IP opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Paper by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,272,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

