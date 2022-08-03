FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $268.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

