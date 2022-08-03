FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $13.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.41. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.44 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.2 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $187.95 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54. The company has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

