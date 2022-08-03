Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

GANX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,610. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,212.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

